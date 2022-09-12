Health organizations want Quebec political parties to increase provincial tobacco tax
Several health organizations are joining forces to call for stricter measures to fight tobacco use in Quebec.
As the province's election campaign continues, they are asking the political parties to reveal what they are willing to do to control the industry.
None of the five main parties have presented measures related to tobacco control in their electoral platform, deplores the Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control (CQCT) and other organizations, including the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Quebec Public Health Association and the Quebec Lung Association.
Quebec had nearly one million smokers in 2021, or 13.3 per cent of its population aged 12 and over, according to Statistics Canada.
These figures make it one of the provinces in Canada with the most smokers, along with the Atlantic provinces.
For the Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control, one way to fight smoking would be to increase the provincial tax on tobacco.
Currently, Quebec has the lowest tax in Canada; the coalition recommends raising it to at least the same as Ontario, which has the second lowest tax in the country.
In a letter to the leaders of the major parties last week, the coalition explains that an initial increase of $7 per carton of cigarettes would result in 18,000 fewer smokers and $185 million in additional annual revenue.
After three increases over five years to the same level as Ontario, there would be 36,000 fewer smokers and $1.5 billion in revenue, it estimates.
According to the Conseil québécois sur le tabac et la santé, which is also a signatory on the letter, 13,000 Quebecers die each year because of tobacco use, an average of 35 people every day, which is twice as many as the deaths linked to COVID-19.
CHANGE THE LAW
The organizations are also calling for a review of the Tobacco Control Act, which has not been amended since 2015.
"We're dealing with the myth that smoking has been fixed. Of course, we have made progress, but it is important to remember that smoking remains a huge burden on the health system, being responsible for 30 per cent of cancers and remains a huge risk factor for cardiovascular disease," says Flory Doucas, co-director of the CQCT.
Doucas says she finds it troubling that this major issue is not part of the parties' electoral platforms.
"In the context of COVID-19, we have seen the fragility and precariousness of our health system," she said. "We remain extremely perplexed by the fact that we do not see the parties committing to fight more effectively against smoking or the new epidemic that we see before us, which is smoking among young people."
The letter's signatories also call for a ban on certain vaping flavours, including mint and menthol, to counter youth vaping.
"There was a time when there were cigarillos flavoured with fruit, mint, etc. and that had contributed to the rise in popularity of these products among young people," recalls Doucas. "When we intervened with the flavours, we saw a decrease in consumption among that clientele."
FOCUS ON PREVENTION
Questioned by The Canadian Press, the main parties stressed the importance of fighting smoking but did not commit to changing the provincial tobacco tax.
"We have acted a lot in the last four years, among other things, in terms of promotional campaigns," said Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) leader and outgoing premier François Legault. "There has been a decrease in the number of people who smoke or vape and I am happy, but for now, we have no intention of raising taxes of any kind."
The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) says it has "had the opportunity to discuss with representatives of various organizations the importance of acting in a concerted and consistent manner, based on evidence, to achieve the best way to reduce smoking."
"We are willing to look at all measures that could allow us to reduce tobacco consumption in Quebec, including imposing collection fees on tobacco manufacturers," the party said, specifying that a Liberal government would open these discussions with Quebecers.
Québec Solidaire (QS) states it believes "the fight against smoking requires awareness campaigns conducted by a truly independent and reevaluated public health."
QS says it does not intend to change the Tobacco Control Act or increase the provincial tax.
"Regarding vaping, public authorities should scrutinize the promotion of products that lead young people to increase their consumption," the party notes. "A QS government will put in place prevention, education, health and wellness programs from an early age to limit risk factors linked to addiction."
The Parti Québécois (PQ) says it will not change the tax "so as not to increase the financial burden in the context of inflation."
"The Parti Québécois recognizes that smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in Quebec. We are committed to preventing and imposing additional collection fees on tobacco manufacturers. The party will make awareness campaigns a priority," it said.
The Quebec Conservative Party did not respond to requests from The Canadian Press.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 12, 2022 with information from Caroline Plante.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III and his three siblings are accompanying their mother's coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.
Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.
U.K. issues rules for those wanting to pay respects to the Queen
People wanting to pay final their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait and forget about trying to take a selfie with her coffin.
New Zealand PM says no republic plan following Queen Elizabeth II's death
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her government will not pursue any moves to change the country into a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ukraine keeps up momentum, claims it reached Russian border
Ukraine kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going Monday, saying it liberated one village after another and claiming that in one region it pushed the invaders back right up to the border in a lightning military move that stunned many.
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
First the win, now the work: What Pierre Poilievre has to do next as new Tory leader
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
Liberals say Canadians want more help with the cost-of-living crisis
The federal Liberals say they are determined to do more to help Canadians feeling the pinch from inflation.
Indigenous leaders call on King Charles III to renounce Doctrine of Discovery
For many Indigenous people across Canada, the death of Queen Elizabeth II isn’t an occasion to mourn, but a chance to re-examine the monarchy’s legacy of subjugation as colonizers, with leaders calling on the new King to denounce the Doctrine of Discovery.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
-
Anna Kendrick posts video about Toronto elevator-rescue ordeal
Anna Kendrick had a good excuse to be late for her TIFF appearance on Sunday night. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, the American actress posted a light-hearted video of herself stuck in a packed elevator on Instagram.
-
Doug Ford set to hold accession ceremony for King Charles III at Queen’s Park
An accession ceremony is set to take place at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon in honour of King Charles III.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III and his three siblings are accompanying their mother's coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
Indigenous leaders call on King Charles III to renounce Doctrine of Discovery
For many Indigenous people across Canada, the death of Queen Elizabeth II isn’t an occasion to mourn, but a chance to re-examine the monarchy’s legacy of subjugation as colonizers, with leaders calling on the new King to denounce the Doctrine of Discovery.
London
-
Attempt murder charge laid after fire outside London, Ont. church
A London man has been charged with attempted murder after a fire was set outside an Adelaide Street N church on Friday. According to police, the suspect was inside the church at one point and left the building on his own.
-
Hate crime in Petrolia
OPP in Lambton County say officers are investigating a hate crime.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police need help identifying flasher
Sudbury police are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself in the Flour Mill area last week.
-
Groups weigh in on LU's amended creditor repayment plan
Both the City of Greater Sudbury and Laurentian University Terminated Faculty Committee have responded to news that Laurentian University will be able to repay creditors one year earlier than originally expected.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III and his three siblings are accompanying their mother's coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III and his three siblings are accompanying their mother's coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.
-
Calgary police seek missing Edmonton woman, toddler last seen in Kensington
Calgary Police Service officials say Betty Bruno arrived in Calgary with her daughter Abyanna earlier this month and was scheduled to begin classes.
-
Wildfires blanket Calgary, southern Alberta in smoke
British Columbia is dealing with nearly 200 active wildfires, bringing about smoky conditions for the west coast and much of southern Alberta.
Kitchener
-
Police respond to serious collision involving e-bike
At approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Waterloo police responded to a serious collision in the area of Wilson Avenue and Traynor Avenue in Kitchener.
-
Cambridge house fire under investigation
The occupants of a Cambridge home have been displaced after a fire broke out at the building Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III and his three siblings are accompanying their mother's coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.
-
North Vancouver RCMP warn of rash of 'brazen' scams targeting seniors
Mounties in North Vancouver are warning about recent rash of increasingly 'brazen' scams targeting seniors.
-
'A huge historical event': B.C. man travelling to UK for Queen’s funeral
A Metro Vancouver man will be going the distance to watch history unfold. Within hours of learning about the Queen's passing, he purchased a round-trip ticket to London.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III and his three siblings are accompanying their mother's coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.
-
Calgary police seek missing Edmonton woman, toddler last seen in Kensington
Calgary Police Service officials say Betty Bruno arrived in Calgary with her daughter Abyanna earlier this month and was scheduled to begin classes.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Highs in the 20s most of the week
The 20s returned over the weekend and they're sticking around for most (if not all) of this week.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
-
Windsor driver found hiding in nearby corn field after crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say they have charged a 40-year-old Windsor man who was found hiding in a nearby corn field after a single-vehicle crash.
-
Seasonal temps in the Windsor-Essex forecast
Temperatures in Windsor-Essex are starting to cool slightly and stay in a more seasonal range. The average high for this time of year is about 23 C, with the region expected to high 22 C on Monday but feeling like 26 C with the humidex.
Regina
-
'It binds us together': Three fallen officers added to RCMP's Honour Roll and Memorial Wall
A ceremony at the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina on Sunday saw three names added to the RCMP's Honour Roll and inscribed on the Memorial Wall.
-
Sask. RCMP ask for assistance in locating man facing over 10 charges
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Kurt Bloomfield, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation, as well as multiple other charges.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III and his three siblings are accompanying their mother's coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo projecting $85M deficit by year's end if province, feds don't help
OC Transpo is projecting an $85-million deficit by the end of 2022, as ridership has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Sun and warm temperatures to start the work week
Sun and warm temperatures to start the work week
-
Ottawa police homicide unit investigating Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman in the Craig Henry area.
Saskatoon
-
'It binds us together': Three fallen officers added to RCMP's Honour Roll and Memorial Wall
A ceremony at the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina on Sunday saw three names added to the RCMP's Honour Roll and inscribed on the Memorial Wall.
-
Fire departments across Sask. commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day
Fire departments from across Saskatchewan took to social media on Sunday to commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day.
-
Sask. RCMP ask for assistance in locating man facing over 10 charges
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Kurt Bloomfield, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation, as well as multiple other charges.