

Adam Kovac, CTV Montreal





Quebec’s health ministry is warning that people who visited Parc Safari in Hemmingford may have been exposed to measles on July 12.

Anyone who was at the park on that day between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. are advised to call Info-Sante 811 if they experience any symptoms of the illness.

Symptoms include high fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and a rash on the face and then the rest of the body.

People who were in the park’s Felines’ Tunnel between 1:00 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. are urged to take preventative measures, such as receiving the measles vaccine, before July 19.

The warning follows warnings that two people who were contagious with measles may have exposed others at a dozen Laval locations in June.

The warnings for those locations are still in effect, while several new locations have also been added.

On July 12:

The McDonald’s on de la Concorde East Blvd. between 6:15 and 8:30 p.m.

On July 11:

The Pharmaprix on des Laurentides Blvd. beween 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The Jean-Coutu on des Laurentides Blvd. Between 11 :30 a.m. and 1 :00 p.m.

On July 10:

The swimming pool at the Laval Nature Centre between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30

On July 9: