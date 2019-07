CTV Montreal





Two people who were contagious with the measles exposed passersby at a dozen locations in Laval in the past week.

Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services said a person carrying the virus who is considered contagious visited the Carrefour Laval shopping centre on Wednesday, while a second person was in multiple locations throughout the week.

People who visited the Second Cup café near Carrefour Laval’s Gate 2, or the corridor and common areas near that entrance, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, could be at risk of exposure.

On Monday, the ministry added to the list of places that may have been contaminated.

On June 13:

The Walmart at 700 Chomedey Highway on June 13 between 1:30 and 3:15 p.m.

And on June 26:

L'Oeufrier Restaurant and on des Laurentides Blvd. between 7 and 8:40 a.m.

STL bus 70 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

STL bus 20 between 12:15 and 1:00 p.m.

Laval Excellence Gymnastics Club between noon and 4:30 p.m.

STL bus 70 towards Montmorency metro between 3:30 and 5:00 p.m.

Dollarama on des Laurentides Blvd. between 4:50 and 6:20 p.m.

On June 29:

Proxim Pharmacy between 10:30 and 11:45 a.m.

The ministry noted that babies under one-year-old, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women who aren’t adequately vaccinated against measles are at heightened risk and should contact Info-Sante 811 to quickly receive an antibody injection before Wednesday.

Other potentially exposed people should stay on the lookout for symptoms, which may take a week to two weeks to manifest, according to the ministry.

The main symptoms of measles are severe fever and redness on the body.

Carrefour Laval employees and people who may have come in contact with the infected person elsewhere have already received treatment.