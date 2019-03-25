

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Public Health Department is searching for classmates, friends, and others who associated with a teenaged woman who died this past weekend.

The 18-year-old student at Marianopolis College died on Saturday after contracting meningitis.

CTV News has learned the woman attended classes throughout the day on Friday and went out in the evening to celebrate her 18th birthday.

When she got home she was not feeling well, and her health rapidly declined overnight.

She died Saturday afternoon from the disease.

Public health officials immediately began tracking down the people who were in close contact with her in the days before her death because they are at risk of coming down with serious health complications.

Several acquaintances of the young woman began treatment on Sunday, which will include antibiotics.

Public health officials are also recommending close contacts of the deceased be vaccinated against several strains of meningococcal bacteria.

People considered close contacts are:

People living under the same roof

People who have had intimate contact with the person concerned

People who have been in direct contact with the respiratory secretions of the person concerned (kissing).

It is important to know that a hug, or sharing a drink or bottle with the infected person is not considered close contact, Montreal Public Health says.

Anyone with concerns is urged to call Info Santé at 8-1-1.