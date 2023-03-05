Head of Quebec Major Junior Hockey League resigns amid hazing controversies

The Commissioner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), Gilles Courteau, has resigned.

Courteau shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, saying “it is time for me to step down and pass the torch.”

“Although it is not an easy decision to make, it is necessary. Recent events have also been on such a scale that my family members have been affected. Continuing would not be the right thing to do,” he said in the statement.

Aujourd’hui, j’ai communiqué avec monsieur Richard Létourneau, président du comité exécutif de la @LHJMQ, pour lui annoncer ma démission, effective immédiatement. Après avoir consacré ma vie à la ligue, il est temps pour moi de tirer ma révérence et de passer le flambeau. pic.twitter.com/uq70W2jVDZ — Gilles Courteau (@gcourteauhockey) March 5, 2023

The league's executive committee says Martin Lavallée, the current assistant to the commissioner, will take over as interim commissioner of the QMJHL until a replacement is appointed.

"The Committee, on behalf of the QMJHL, thanks Mr. Courteau for his commitment to the advancement of hockey in Quebec and the Maritimes," the league said in a release.

The league's owners are expected to meet later today to discuss the next steps, including action concerning player safety.

The shakeup comes two days after Premier François Legault questioned his confidence in Courteau, without calling for his resignation as the opposition had.

Courteau has been in the midst of a storm over allegations of sexual misconduct in his league.

The opposition accused him of perjuring himself in parliamentary committee last week on this issue and called for him to step down.

-With files from The Canadian Press