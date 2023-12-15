MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Harassment complaints against Liberal MNA dropped

    Frederic Beauchemin, MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys walks in the Quebec Liberal general council meeting, Saturday, October 14, 2023 in Drummondville Que. Beauchemin was excluded of the Quebec Liberal caucus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Frederic Beauchemin, MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys walks in the Quebec Liberal general council meeting, Saturday, October 14, 2023 in Drummondville Que. Beauchemin was excluded of the Quebec Liberal caucus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    The complaints of psychological harassment against the Liberal MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, Frédéric Beauchemin, have been dropped following a mediation process between the two parties.

    "At the end of this mediation process, all the complaints and allegations have been withdrawn by mutual agreement between all the parties involved, both at the PLQ and the Quebec national assembly," said the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) in a news release.

    According to information provided to The Canadian Press, Beauchemin is likely to be reinstated in the Liberal caucus on Friday.

    The MNA was excluded from the caucus last October after complaints of psychological harassment were lodged against him by the president of the party's youth wing, Élyse Moisan. She alleged that she had felt harassed, intimidated and threatened by Beauchemin's team.

    A complaint was filed with Official Opposition Whip Filomena Rotiroti under the Policy on the Prevention and Management of Harassment in the Workplace of the National Assembly, where Moisan works as a researcher.

    A second complaint was sent to the PLQ's legal commission.

    The MNA has always maintained that he has nothing to reproach himself for in this matter.

    So far, Beauchemin is the only person who has shown any interest in running to succeed Dominique Anglade as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party.

    The MNA was campaigning for the leadership contest to be launched quickly, but the camp in favour of a race in 2025 won out instead.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 15, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News