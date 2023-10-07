Frederic Beauchemin withdrawn from Quebec Liberal Party caucus

Quebec Liberal Party interim leader Marc Tanguay asked the province's national assembly member Frédéric Beauchemin to withdraw from the party caucus on Saturday pending an inquiry into allegations of psychological harassment.

Beauchemin in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, acknowledged Tanguay's decision in the afternoon to remove him from caucus and said he remained committed to the party.

"I take note of the decision made by the interim leader," he said.

"I have no doubt that I will soon be reunited with my caucus colleagues at the end of the process that has already begun and in which I am cooperating fully."

The Journal de Québec reported Thursday that the president of the party's youth commission, Élyse Moisan, has filed a complaint against Beauchemin alleging that she felt harassed, intimidated and threatened by his team.

Beauchemin denied the allegations in a post on X that same day and said he would collaborate with a pre-established process to shed light on situations subject to complaints.

"I'm confident it will set the record straight," he said, adding that he considered the complaint evidence of dysfunction within the party and its youth wing.

"The youth commission, like the rest of the party, is paralyzed by a lack of clear direction.

Beauchemin is so far the only person to have shown an interest in running for the party's leadership position.

The party's youth commission did not respond to a request for comment late Saturday afternoon.

— With files from Caroline Plante in Quebec City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.