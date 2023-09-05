MNA Frederic Beauchemin seeks support for possible Liberal leadership run

Marguerite-Bourgeoys MNA Frédéric Beauchemin is showing a growing interest in running for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP).

He declared on Tuesday that he was thinking about it, before boasting of his long experience as a financier at Scotiabank and noting the tour of the regions he took this summer.

Beauchemin explained that he had taken the pulse of a dozen Quebec regions this summer, from Abitibi to the Eastern Townships to the Lower St. Lawrence, mainly to help him in his work as economic spokesman.

He hinted that he was also gauging his support for the leadership.

"If it vibrates with what I feel is important, i.e. economic development, prosperity (...) then when it's more solid and I have more support, I'll go ahead," he declared.

According to him, Quebecers in the regions are looking for an alternative to François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

"If I can make a hockey analogy, the puck is in the middle of the rink and it's free. What I want is for the PLQ to jump on it so we can make sure we represent all of Quebec," he said.

Beauchemin made these remarks on the sidelines of his party's pre-sessional caucus, held Tuesday and Wednesday in Saint-Paulin, Mauricie. Parliament resumes on Sept. 12.

In a press scrum, the PLQ's interim leader, Marc Tanguay, said discussions would focus on the cost of living, the economy and essential services not being provided to the population.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 5, 2023