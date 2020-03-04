MONTREAL -- The Canadiens made an emergency move Wednesday recalling forward Lukas Vejdemo from the American League's Laval Rocket.

Vejdemo will join the team in Tampa Bay and will be available for Thursday's game against the Lightning.

The 24-year-old centre is back for his second tour with the Habs this season. In four games with the Habs, he has still not notched a point. With the Rocket, the six-foot-two, 196-pound centre scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 46 games.

The Swede was selected in the third round, 87th overall, by the Canadiens in 2015.

Vejdemo's recall was needed due to Tuesday's injury to Tomas Tatar in Montreal's 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 4, 2020.