Montreal-area woman hit by gunshot while lying in bed 2 floors above neighbour: police

Warning: The details in this story might be disturbing to some readers.

A 23-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after being shot while lying in her bed in Repentigny, Que. on Friday night.

Police say her downstairs neighbour is in custody for allegedly firing his hunting rifle through his ceiling and that alcohol may have been a factor.

Stéphane Croteau still finds it all hard to believe. Security camera footage recorded a gunshot then the sound of his daughter's screams.

"Her intestines are damaged," her father said. "She's suffering so much ... she said she wants to die."

According to police, the bullet went through two floors and into Angélique Croteau's apartment.

"She was in bed when she heard the gunshot and said she felt a burning in her pelvic area," said Repentigny police officer Bruno Marier, adding that she tried to get out of bed but wasn't able to.

She dragged herself to the hallway where her screams alerted others in the building. Police say they found a man sitting in his car and believe he was drunk.

A 23-year-old woman was lying on her bed when she was hit by a gunshot on Oct. 18, 2024. (Swidda Rassy/CTV News)

Her discarded mattress had a bullet hole surrounded by blood. Croteau is now in a hospital bed and has already undergone one surgery.

"When she woke up yesterday she was in a crisis," her father said. "It hurts all over. She needed to be sedated."

Marcel Potvin, 65, appeared in court on Sunday facing charges, including causing bodily harm by criminal negligence, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim or disfigure, to endanger the life of someone else. He's also facing two counts of impaired driving.

A woman was hit by a shotgun blast on Oct. 18, 2024 as she was lying in her bed. A 65-year-old man who lives two floors below her is facing several charges. (Swidda Rassy/CTV News)

Police say the gun found in the house belonged to him.

"It's his gun. He had a permit for it and another gun he had was also in the apartment," Marier said.

Croteau's father says he never thought he would have to deal with gun violence and there's no way his daughter is coming back to the apartment.

"When she gets out of the hospital she'll come live with me," he said. "We'll be strong for her and we'll take care of her."