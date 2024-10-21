1 in 5 kids could be starting school on an empty stomach: Montreal public health

One in five Montreal children could be starting school on an empty stomach, according to a new report by Montreal public health.

The report released Monday highlights a wide range of economic inequities, but places an emphasis on food insecurity. Health leaders have long urged the Quebec government to implement a universal food program, but they say now the need is urgent.

"Universal programs are good for the health of the children, their capacity to succeed in schools, they lessen stigmatization," says Dr. Mylène Drouin, the city’s public health director.

Currently, a patchwork of programs provides breakfast and lunch in some public schools. But it varies from region to region, leaving thousands of children hungry.

"Children under 12 are the most at risk," says Dr. Catherine Dea, chief medical officer of the youth sector. She adds the larger the family, the higher the risk.

Earlier this year, the federal government announced a national school food program.

The government promised funding of $200 million each year for the next five, but it hasn't materialized yet, says Québec solidaire.

The party is proposing an investment of $770 million for free lunches in all elementary schools by 2030.

QS co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois admits it's a high price to pay, but insists it will pay off

"It’s a significant help for the budget of families in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis in decades," he said.

The education ministry sidestepped CTV News' questions about whether it's considering a universal program, but said it allocated $64.5 million for food aid for the 2024-2025 school year.