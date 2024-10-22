Jacques Cartier Bridge closed to traffic due to demonstration

The Jacques Cartier Bridge was closed to traffic in both directions on Tuesday morning due to the presence of demonstrators who climbed the structure.

According to the Collectif Antigone, which is made up of “experienced activist climbers,” two activists climbed onto the structure of the bridge linking Montreal to the South Shore at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

On Facebook, the group points out that a similar stunt took place in 2019 to denounce the federal government's inaction in the fight against climate change.

It argues that, in the five years since then, the climate emergency has worsened and that the federal government has taken no significant action to reverse this trend.

Also on Facebook, when a user criticized the Collective for “disturbing ordinary workers who have no power,” the group responded: “All other means have been tried. It is urgent that the message be heard. Oil is killing us and climate change is already disrupting the lives of thousands of people."

Quebec police (SQ) were forced to close lanes in both directions on the Jacques Cartier Bridge after climate activists climbed the structure. (Scott Prouse, CTV News)

According to the Collective, the climbers also intend to unfurl a banner that will read: "Oil is killing us."

Last Generation Canada is also taking part in Tuesday's protest.

Initially, one lane of traffic was maintained towards Montreal, but the situation quickly forced the authorities to completely close access to the bridge in both directions.

"We invite the population to avoid the area, find a different transportation alternative for this morning, and for the next few hours and for an indefinite period," said Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson François Boucher.

On October 8, 2019, three Extinction Rebellion activists also climbed the structure of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, which forced the closure of traffic lanes for more than an hour. The three protesters were then arrested.