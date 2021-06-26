MONTREAL -- Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme will be back behind the bench for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ducharme confirmed the news on Saturday during a video conference.

The Notre-Dame-des-Prairies native coach has been on lockdown since June 18 due to a positive test for COVID-19. It will be 14 days before he can return to work on July 2.

Ducharme tested positive even though it was more than seven days after he received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He noted that he had been asymptomatic during his quarantine.

Dominique Ducharme says he should be back behind the bench for Game 3. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 26, 2021

In Ducharme's absence, assistant coach Luke Richardson led the Habs' bench for the final four games of the semifinal against the Vegas Golden Knights.

However, Ducharme was able to stay in touch with the coaches and players through technology.

The Habs are in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since their 24th and final victory in 1993.

The Lightning are the defending champions.

The series will get underway Monday in Tampa.