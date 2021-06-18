MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme has been sent home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Habs general manager Marc Bergevin held a 5:45 p.m. news conference to confirm the coach would not be at the Bell Centre for Game 3, scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Friday.



"I talked to Dom twice today, he’s doing fine. He’s at home," Bergevin said. "As far as tonight, Luke Richardson will run the bench, with Alex Burrows and Sean Burke. That's going to be the set-up for tonight's game."

Less than three hours before Friday's game, the National Hockey League said in a statement a presumptive positive result for the virus was detected after testing in Las Vegas on Thursday. Further testing on Friday confirmed the positive result, according to the statement.

Ducharme received his second COVID-19 vaccine on June 9, though health officials have said a second shot can take two weeks to build full immunity in the body.

"Per NHL protocols, Coach Ducharme was immediately isolated from the team," the statement said. "All tests administered to the players, other coaches and hockey staff from both yesterday and today have returned uniformly negative results."

Bergevin told reporters at the news conference that it's not clear for how long Ducharme will have to remain in isolation and that the team is in talks with public health.