MONTREAL -- The walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Bell Centre has been extended.

The clinic, which was announced by Health Minister Christian Dube on Wednesday ahead of the Habs' game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, was originally supposed to be open before Friday's game only. On Thursday, it was announced the clinic will also operate before Sunday's match as well.

On Wednesday, almost 150 people rolled up their sleeves to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

On both Friday and Sunday, 200 doses will be available. Those who come on Friday will also receive a bonus free hotdog.

In addition, people who get their shots at the clinic will be eligible to win one of 22 Cole Caufield jerseys and 22 pairs of tickets to a game next season.

Vaccines are offered to anyone over the age of 12, though 12 and 13-year-olds must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

The Bell Centre clinic will be open Friday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the exterior corridor of the Lucien-L'Allier metro station leading to Canadiens-de-Montreal Ave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 17, 2021.