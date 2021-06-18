Advertisement
FOLLOW LIVE: Habs vs. Golden Knights in Game 3
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 6:44PM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 18, 2021 7:58PM EDT
Montreal Canadiens team members celebrate after the team defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
MONTREAL -- With the series tied between the Montreal Canadiens and the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the Habs are hoping to score another win in Game 3 Friday night in the best-of-seven semifinals at the Bell Centre.
The Canadiens will play tonight without interim coach Dominique Ducharme, who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Catch all the action in our live blog below.