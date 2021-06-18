MONTREAL -- With the series tied between the Montreal Canadiens and the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the Habs are hoping to score another win in Game 3 Friday night in the best-of-seven semifinals at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens will play tonight without interim coach Dominique Ducharme, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Catch all the action in our live blog below.

LISTEN TO THE GAME LIVE ON TSN RADIO.