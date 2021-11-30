MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating yet another instance of gunshots fired, this time in northern Rivière-des-Prairie. No victims have been located.

At 7:15 Tuesday evening, multiple people called 911, said Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

They reported hearing gunshots near the corner of Jacques-Rousseau St. and Gilbert-Barbier Ave., two blocks from the river, just east of Highway 25.

Officers responding found a bullet impact on a parked car and bullet casings on the ground, said Comtois. They've established a perimeter and are investigating.