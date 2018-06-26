

CTV Montreal





On Wednesday, a dozen Guatemalan migrants will go before a federal judge to see if they can stay and work in Canada legally.

They arrived to Canada in 2016 with the promise of seasonal jobs in farms around the province.

Instead, they were forced to work six to seven days a week in the grueling heat, with just a single meal break.

“What I was given was given to eat when I got that one meal in those 24 hours was something like half a sandwich and water,” Juan Hernandez said through an interpreter.

They were arrested after their recruiter didn’t file the proper paperwork.

Now they are facing a deportation order.

The Guatemalans had previously complained to police about the recruiter, but no criminal charges were ever filed.

Their lawyer said that all they want to do is work in Canada and provide for their families back home.

“These are the people who are picking the strawberries, broccoli, cauliflower, potatoes and onions but we don't know how they work and they suffer to pick those fruits and vegetables,” Susan Ramirez said.

The hearing continues tomorrow.