

CTV Montreal





Fighters, aliens, and a Montrealer who boldly went where no man has gone before are all going to be making appearances at Comiccon.

The annual convention announced its lineup on Tuesday and will be headlined by legendary MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre, who has begun transitioning to film, including a roll in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he fought Captain America.

“I loved it!” he said. “I played a villain in Captain America, but in everyday life I’m trying to be nice, a role model. But when I play the bad character, it takes away my negative energy.”

Commiccon spokesperson and CHOM DJ Jason Rockman praised the decision to host St-Pierre.

“Remember, our event is all about the fun and that’s what it’s based in, a celebration of pop culture,” he said. "It'“ not hard to see how much joy it brings to some people and having GSP here is a huge step, because people geek out about UFC.”

Also coming by is another martial artist. Ray Park might be unrecognizable without the makeup that transformed him into Star Wars villain Darth Maul.

But the man who might be closest to Montreal sci-fi fans’ hearts is Captain James T. Kirk himself. William Shatner confirmed his own plans to beam down to Palais des Congres.

Montreal Comiccon begins on July 5 and lasts until July 7.