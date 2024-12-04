MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Groups pressure Quebec to cover perinatal care costs for migrant women

    Quebec opposition MNAs and other groups and organizations want Quebec to guarantee care for pregnant women regardless of their immigration status. (Teresa Crawford / The Canadian Press) Quebec opposition MNAs and other groups and organizations want Quebec to guarantee care for pregnant women regardless of their immigration status. (Teresa Crawford / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Citizens, unions, organizations and MNAs are putting pressure on the Legault government to ensure public coverage of perinatal care for all pregnant women living in Quebec, regardless of their immigration status.

    They are calling on the government to stop limiting access to perinatal care for pregnant migrants living in Quebec whose immigration status does not give them access to health insurance.

    A petition sponsored by the Quebec Liberal Party with more than 3,000 signatures has been submitted to the National Assembly. The College of Physicians, Médecins du monde and the Regroupement Les sages-femmes du Québec (RSFQ) are also supporting the petition. Quebec Solidaire (QS) tabled a bill on the subject on Wednesday.

    During question period, Health Minister Christian Dubé said he would continue to look at what could be done.

    “We will always come up with solutions to situations that are worrying, exceptional, out of the ordinary, but at some point we have to be able to care for our Quebecers, care for the people who live here, and we still have to protect the fact that there are a lot of people we need to care for,” said Dubé.

    A bill was tabled by QS immigration, francization and integration spokesperson Guillaume Cliche-Rivard: “To protect our unborn babies. We have to be able to protect their mothers during pregnancy and throughout the perinatal period. It's a question of human dignity, equal opportunities, public health and prevention.”

    He added that extending RAMQ coverage to pregnant migrant women would cost “quite a bit less” than the cost of curative care afterwards.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 4, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote

    French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News