MONTREAL -- A grey seal on Pictou Island seriously injured a hunter from the Magdalen Islands off the coast of Nova Scotia, earlier this week.

Alexis Boudreault and nine other hunters were on the island at the end of the day, but only four of them were equipped with a hakapik - the club with a hammer head and a hook traditionally used for the seal hunt - since the other six apparently did not have the appropriate Fisheries and Oceans Canada permit.

Boudreault was therefore helpless when the 225-kilogram (almost 500-pound) male attacked him.

He tripped while trying to escape, said Denis Eloquin, the captain who was escorting the group, and it was then that the animal bit him in the leg. The other hunters were unable to respond in time.

Eloquin then contacted the Canadian Coast Guard by radio, which arrived about two hours later to evacuate the 29-year-old man to a hospital in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. and Boudreault was in the hospital at 8:30 p.m., according to Eloquin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.