Glen Road has been reopened: Transports Quebec
Glen Road is expected to be reopened Wednesday.
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 8:07AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 23, 2019 10:44AM EDT
MONTREAL – Glen Rd., between Sainte-Catherine and Saint-Antoine Sts., has been reopened.
The road, which is east of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), had been closed to vehicles since Sept. 6 for repairs under Highway 720.
The street remained open for cyclists and pedestrians, as well as for people to access local businesses.
The closing was part of the Turcot Interchange project, which was first proposed over a decade ago.
Transports Quebec hired its first crews in 2012 and work began in early 2014 on the interchange, which has been considered the “heart” of Montreal, connecting highways 15, 20 and 720, as well as the Champlain Bridge.
The entire project is set to be completed by the end of 2020.
