Get ready for a snowy weekend as another storm travels to Montreal

    Get ready to do more shoveling -- another Texas low is moving into Quebec and should bring an additional round of steady snow beginning Friday night.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Montreal area, with at least 15 centimetres of snow expected.

    Winter storm warnings are also in place west and north of the city.

    The Ottawa Valley may get 15 to 25 cm of snow, while the Laurentians could see as much as 40 cm.

    Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected to significantly reduce visibility at times.

    Snow is expected in Montreal around midnight and will continue through to Saturday morning.

    The city is expecting wind gusts up to 50 km/h, causing blowing and drifting snow on the roads, which could make for difficult travel conditions.

    Snow could become mixed with patchy freezing rain and rain around midday.

    Blowing and drifting snow should continue through Sunday.  

