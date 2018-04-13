

The Canadian Press





Gas prices on the islands of Montreal and Laval shot up for the second time in four days on Friday morning.

Drivers stopping for fuel saw an increase of roughly $0.10 per litre for regular gas, with stations charging as much as $1.44 per litre. At the end of the afternoon on Thursday, those same stations were charging $1.35.

No other regions of Quebec had seen such a jump, with the average price of regular gasoline for the province being $1.27, according to the Essence Quebec website.

The price of a barrel of crude oil on the NYMEX stock exchange in New York fell $0.22 USD to $66.85 on Thursday.