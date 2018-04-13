Gas prices on the islands of Montreal and Laval shot up for the second time in four days on Friday morning.

Drivers stopping for fuel saw an increase of roughly $0.10 per litre for regular gas, with stations charging as much as $1.44 per litre. At the end of the afternoon on Thursday, those same stations were charging $1.35.

No other regions of Quebec had seen such a jump, with the average price of regular gasoline for the province being $1.27, according to the Essence Quebec website.

The price of a barrel of crude oil on the NYMEX stock exchange in New York fell $0.22 USD to $66.85 on Thursday.