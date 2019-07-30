

CTV Montreal Staff





A gas leak at a shopping mall on Montreal's South Shore forced the evacuation of part of a shopping mall on Tuesday.

The gas leak took place near several restaurants in the Dix30 complex.

Longueuil police and firefighters ordered people to leave the area, while employees from Energir (formerly Gaz Metro) worked to stop the leak and repair the damage.

The area around La Cage, Casey's, and the Trois Brasseurs was off-limits.

The cause of the leak was not known.

Police estimated that repairs would be complete sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.