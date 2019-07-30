Featured Video
Gas leak forces evacuation of part of Brossard's Dix30 shopping mall
A gas leak forced the evacuation of several restaurants in the Dix30 shopping complex on Tuesday July 30, 2019 (Photo: Longueuil Police)
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:41PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 30, 2019 1:38PM EDT
A gas leak at a shopping mall on Montreal's South Shore forced the evacuation of part of a shopping mall on Tuesday.
The gas leak took place near several restaurants in the Dix30 complex.
Longueuil police and firefighters ordered people to leave the area, while employees from Energir (formerly Gaz Metro) worked to stop the leak and repair the damage.
The area around La Cage, Casey's, and the Trois Brasseurs was off-limits.
The cause of the leak was not known.
Police estimated that repairs would be complete sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
