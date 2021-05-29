MONTREAL -- One of Quebec's biggest public sector unions has reached an agreement in principle with the provincial government.

The FTQ's new agreement impacts both wages and working conditions, with a two per cent per year pay increase for a three-year contract, as well as salary adjustments for several job categories.

The agreement in principal also provides for a salary catch-up for low-tier employees.

Until now, the province had offered increases of 1.75 per cent for the first two years, followed by an increase of 1.5 per cent in the third year, with two lump sumps and a possible increase of one per cent if inflation rose above five per cent.

FTQ President Daniel Boyer said he was "totally satisfied" with the terms.

"We got pretty much what we wanted," he said.

The FTQ is the first of the three central labour organizations to reach an agreement in principle with the government. The union represents 58,000 public and parapublic sector workers in education, health and social services.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 29, 2021.