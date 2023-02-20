Frontenac, Que. residents reject the Lac-Megantic bypass project

The population of the municipality of Frontenac, in the Eastern Townships, has rejected by referendum the proposed Lac-Mégantic rail bypass that would pass through its territory, according to Radio-Canada.

Early Monday morning, the results of the referendum held the day before had not yet been published.

Radio-Canada reported that 92.5 per cent of citizens had answered "no" to the question: "Do you approve of the new rail bypass project on the Frontenac territory?

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra visited the region on Jan. 19 to meet with the mayors of the municipalities affected by the 12-kilometre bypass, Lac-Mégantic, Nantes and Frontenac, as well as with citizens.

In the wake of this meeting, the Nantes municipal council withdrew its support for the bypass. The Frontenac council should normally take into account the will of the population expressed during Sunday's referendum.

A few days ago, the expropriation of the owners of land necessary for the construction of the bypass began. The number of owners to be expropriated has not been specified.

The Town of Lac-Mégantic has reached a private settlement with the federal government for 20 properties it owned.

Alghabra says the purpose of the bypass project is to allow trains to be removed from downtown Lac-Megantic. Ten years ago this July, a train filled with crude oil rolled down a hillside above the town before derailing in downtown Lac-Megantic, triggering explosions and a huge fire that killed 47 people.