Ottawa moves to acquire land for Lac-Megantic rail bypass, 10 years after disaster

Workers comb through debris after a train derailed Saturday, July 9, 2013 causing explosions of railway cars carrying crude oil in Lac-Megantic, Quebec. The federal government is moving to acquire land so that it can build a rail bypass in Lac-Megantic, Que., nearly 10 years after a downtown freight train derailment killed 47 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Workers comb through debris after a train derailed Saturday, July 9, 2013 causing explosions of railway cars carrying crude oil in Lac-Megantic, Quebec. The federal government is moving to acquire land so that it can build a rail bypass in Lac-Megantic, Que., nearly 10 years after a downtown freight train derailment killed 47 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

The gunman who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University was a 43-year-old with a previous gun violation who fatally shot himself after an hourslong manhunt that ended in a confrontation with police miles from campus, officials said Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system

Prospective campers excited for Canada’s provincial and national parks to open up for spring and summer bookings are going to be faced with a slightly different process this year as Parks Canada revamps its booking system and hopefully solves problems that have plagued the agency in the past.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon