French election 2022: eligible Montrealers cast their votes

Thousands of French nationals lined up at Montreal’s Palais de Congres Saturday to cast their ballots in the race between incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.

Montreal is home to one of the largest populations of French nationals outside of France itself, and over 67,000 are registered to vote in their homeland’s election.

Some Montreal voters said it’s less about voting for the candidate they want, and more about strategically blocking the one they don’t.

Watch the video for the full story.