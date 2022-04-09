France's election: 'strategic' voting among Montreal's French citizens

A French citizen living in Chile holds a ballot paper before casting his vote one day ahead of France's general elections at the Antoine de Saint-Exupery school in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 9, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) A French citizen living in Chile holds a ballot paper before casting his vote one day ahead of France's general elections at the Antoine de Saint-Exupery school in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 9, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon