France's election: 'strategic' voting among Montreal's French citizens
The line of French citizens in Montreal who came to vote in Saturday's first round of the presidential election wrapped around the Palais des Congrès several times.
At 11 a.m., the Twitter account for the French Consulate in Montreal announced a waiting time of one hour and 45 minutes.
But many people in the crowd said they'd already exceeded that time, waiting in line beneath gray skies. Some thought it would take them three or four hours to get to the polls.
According to an Ipsos-Sopra Steria poll released Friday, incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is leading with 26.5 per cent of voting intentions. But he's lost some feathers since the election was launched, when he expected to count on more than 30 per cent of the vote.
His main opponent and leader of the far-right Rassemblement National party, Marine Le Pen, has quietly climbed to 23 per cent.
The difference between the two favorites is within the margin of error.
Left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon has also seen his support rise during the campaign, reaching 16.5 per cent on Friday.
STRATEGIC VOTING
The vast majority of those interviewed expressed little enthusiasm for their chosen candidate.
"We vote out of spite, not conviction," said one man named Frédérique. Having arrived in Quebec a year and a half ago, he said he had "moved because of that, because I was tired of going in circles."
Next to him, Marie resigned herself to voting for Mélenchon.
"I'll say it very clearly, there are a lot of things I don't like about Mélenchon," she said. But while all the other left-wing candidates are lagging in the polls, "we hope that by making a big score on the left we will put left-wing issues in the debates, because if it's Le Pen and Macron in the second round, we won't talk about ecology, we won't talk about violence against women."
Further down the line, Yasmine is also voting for the first time since she arrived in Montreal three years ago.
"I have the impression that it is really a pattern that is always repeated in France," she said. "It's always a mix between the socialists against the centre-right, the right against the centre-right. We realize that we always vote for the least worst in the end."
This year, she'll give her strategic vote to Macron.
In another section of the line, a Mr. Boisson was is categorical: "We want to get Macron out and that's it. He's a loser." He referred to some of the controversies that have marred the outgoing president's five-year term, including his ties to the consulting firm McKinsey.
Boisson did not want to reveal his choice at the polls, fearing disapproval.
— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on April 9, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
BREAKING | Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote
Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him.
Live updates: Zelenskyy committed to peace, needs guns now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Saturday that he is committed to seeking peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world.
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
'Time jump': Scientists say they can reverse aging of skin cells by 30 years
U.K. scientists say they have developed a new technique capable of rewinding the aging of skin cells by about 30 years.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Toronto
-
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Atlantic
-
Two men released without charges in connection to shootings near Halifax that prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
-
Senior missing in N.B. dies after being found in 'medical distress'
The RCMP in New Brunswick says an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday evening has died after being located in a wooded area near Salisbury Road in Moncton, N.B.
-
Mattea Roach wins 4th game on Jeopardy!; winnings hit over $100,000
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach is now eligible to play in a future Tournament of Champions match after winning her fourth game on Jeopardy! Friday night.
London
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Province considers its options as bitter West Nipissing council fight escalates
With four councillors refusing to attend any further meetings, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says it is monitoring the situation in West Nipissing and looking at its options.
-
University of Sudbury backs effort to have sex assault claim removed from LU's insolvency process
During a hearing Friday, lawyers for the University of Sudbury supported efforts to have a historic sexual assault claim removed from Laurentian University's insolvency process.
-
One young person dead after triple shooting in Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
Calgary
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
Police investigate shooting in northeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after they received multiple reports of a shooting in a northeast neighbourhood.
-
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Employees confront man breaking into business, arrested for five other break-ins: WRPS
A 26-year-old man is facing a number of break-in related charges after reportedly being confronted by employees of a business he was trying to break into.
-
Schools in Waterloo Region dealing with staff shortages due to COVID-19
Teachers’ unions in Waterloo Region are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the community as it’s leading to more staff absences.
Vancouver
-
Court rejects B.C. mink farmers' bid to allow breeding to continue while case proceeds
Fur farmers challenging B.C.'s phase-out of the province's mink industry have been denied a request for interim relief while their court case proceeds.
-
ICBC hopes new app will help young drivers be more aware, crash less
Launched this week, the Street Sense app is essentially an educational video game that runs users through 15 scenarios involving common driving hazards in B.C.
-
Canada celebrates Olympic gold with 2-0 win over Nigeria in women's soccer friendly
Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe left the field with tears in her eyes on Friday, waving to thousands of soccer fans who stood and cheered as she officially closed out her soccer career.
Edmonton
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
Improvised explosive device found in hamlet west of Edmonton: RCMP
A suspicious package in Entwistle, Alta., contained what RCMP are calling an improvised explosive device.
-
FC Edmonton set to begin season Sunday
FC Edmonton is beginning a new Premier League season without new ownership in place, a new president and a coach embracing an underdog mentality.
Windsor
-
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
-
All clear given in Leamington, Ont. after police situation
Little information is available following a police situation in Leamington, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
Regina
-
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
-
'Eager to take action': How a Regina middle school class is supporting a vandalized donut shop
A group of Grade 6 students from Mother Teresa Middle School knew they had to do something after a local donut shop fell victim to vandalism for a fifth time.
-
Former Regina gang unit officer testifies in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
An expert witness with knowledge about Regina's street gangs took the stand on Friday during the fourth day of testimony in Dillon Whitehawk's first-degree murder trial.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa school board trustee to introduce new mandatory mask motion
An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee says he will be introducing a motion to implement a mask mandate amid record-breaking COVID-19 levels.
-
Kitchen fire doused in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters quickly doused a kitchen fire in Orleans Saturday morning.
-
Calls for mandatory masks in stores, schools and Pat King still 'shopping' for a lawyer: Top stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.
Saskatoon
-
Nolan Maier surpasses 120 career wins: sets WHL record
Maier clenched his 121st career win after a matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools
Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.
-
'We won’t exist anymore': Saskatoon SPCA says proposed funding increase is not enough
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for more funding from the city to cover the costs of taking in and caring for animals.