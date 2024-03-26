Freezing rain warnings for parts of Quebec, Montreal to see light rain

Wintry weather is not over yet for parts of Quebec.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for the eastern regions of Quebec as two systems converge over the province.

Freezing rain is expected to begin overnight Tuesday, with periods of steady ice expected over a widespread region Wednesday morning.

The area could see between five and 10 millimetres of ice buildup, with up to 15 mm possible over higher terrain.

Streets and sidewalks could become slippery and travel is expected to be difficult.

Ice buildup could also cause tree branches to come down, leading to power outages.

Meanwhile, southwestern Quebec, including Montreal, should see temperatures soar on Tuesday.

The daytime high in the city is expected to climb to 12 degrees Celsius as winds shift to the south.

Clouds may increase as a cold front approaches from Ontario.

Light rain is expected to move into the Montreal area in the early morning hours of Wednesday, with on-and-off showers expected throughout the day.

Skies will gradually clear through the day on Thursday, and dry conditions are expected this Easter long weekend.