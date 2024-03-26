MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Freezing rain warnings for parts of Quebec, Montreal to see light rain

    Rain on a window. (Image source, Pexels) Rain on a window. (Image source, Pexels)
    Share

    Wintry weather is not over yet for parts of Quebec.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for the eastern regions of Quebec as two systems converge over the province.

    Freezing rain is expected to begin overnight Tuesday, with periods of steady ice expected over a widespread region Wednesday morning.

    The area could see between five and 10 millimetres of ice buildup, with up to 15 mm possible over higher terrain.

    Streets and sidewalks could become slippery and travel is expected to be difficult.

    Ice buildup could also cause tree branches to come down, leading to power outages.

    Meanwhile, southwestern Quebec, including Montreal, should see temperatures soar on Tuesday.

    The daytime high in the city is expected to climb to 12 degrees Celsius as winds shift to the south.

    Clouds may increase as a cold front approaches from Ontario.

    Light rain is expected to move into the Montreal area in the early morning hours of Wednesday, with on-and-off showers expected throughout the day.

    Skies will gradually clear through the day on Thursday, and dry conditions are expected this Easter long weekend.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Doctors say unfair salaries driving them away from family medicine in Canada

    Dr. Garni Tatikian is having second thoughts about her future as a family doctor because of what she calls unfair salaries. Tatikian was among the Canadian health-care workers who shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca about the problems driving some to consider leaving the profession or quit altogether.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News