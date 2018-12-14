

A freezing rain warning for the island of Montreal and Laval has ended.



A smog warning remains in effect for Montreal, Laval and the South Shore.

Rain and some freezing rain reached Laval and Montreal late Friday afternoon and evening.

Surfaces can be slippery: take extra care when walking and driving, because highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may be icy.



Clear skies are in store for the weekend and temperatures are mild, too: The high for Montreal is 3C on Friday, with a low of 1C. Saturday will see a high of 1C and a low of -5C, and Sunday will have a high of -1C and a low of -4C.



As for the smog: High concentrations of pollutants will result in poor air quality and should persist until late evening.



Asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease are advised to avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.



Environment Canada has a warning for people who use wood-burning stoves:



"We can all help improve air quality by doing simple things, such as limiting the use of fireplaces and wood-burning stoves," the warning says. "In Quebec, wood heating is the main source of fine particles that contribute to smog during winter. This activity generates the largest number of these particulates, more than industrial activities and transportation."



Montreal residents can learn more about the wood-burning bylaw here.