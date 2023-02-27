Free legal clinics coming to Place-des-Arts metro during month of March

Legal organization Juripop has announced the temporary return of its free clinics in the Montreal metro to democratize and facilitate access to legal services.

On four Thursdays between March 2 and 23, lawyers and notaries will be at the Place-des-Arts metro station from noon to 6 p.m. to offer 15-minute consultations.

"We decided to keep it to 15 minutes, because it's very popular, and we want to help as many people as possible. The volunteers are trained to answer questions efficiently. It seems short, but we can really help people in their steps," said Jurirpop executive director Sophie Gagnon in an interview.

Supported by the Chambre des notaires du Québec and the Société des transports de Montréal (STM), nearly twenty volunteer lawyers will be on hand to answer questions on civil, family, criminal and immigration law. Tax law will not be offered, said the director.

"These are generalists who are able to answer a wide variety of questions," she explained. "The goal is for the person to then be taken care of, and that's why we work with, among others, the neighbourhood justice centers in Montreal and the Montérégie, which offer legal information year-round."

People can ask for help with a rent increase, an increase in alimony or the modification of a will, among other things.

FAMILY AND HOUSING LAW IN DEMAND

After operating its clinics over the phone during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said it's "looking forward" to returning in person.

"It was popular, and a lot of people were calling, but we realized we weren't reaching the same type of people [...] In the metro, it's people who aren't necessarily going to make an appointment and we're able to catch them because we're out there," Gagnon said.

As the pandemic has disrupted the daily lives of Quebecers, people are seeking more legal services related to family and housing.

"The cost of living has been rising steadily over the past year, and it is the most vulnerable people who are most affected by this increase," Gagnon added. "One subject that we see a lot, unfortunately, is the abuse of seniors. People feel left to their own devices and don't know what resources are available."

The organization is inviting people to come forward with their documents in hand so professionals can get a better overview of the situation and direct them to existing resources.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 27, 2023.