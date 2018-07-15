

Saturday saw a spate of serious motorcycle accidents - one of them fatal.

A 22-year-old man perished in an accident in Laval around 9 p.m. He was part of a group of four on the highway when his motorcycle hit a low wall, ejecting him onto the road.

He was then hit by a passing car, according to authorities.

In three other incidents, crash victims were considered to be stable but are still under heavy observation.

On the Metropolitan in Montreal, a biker also hit a low wall and was thrown off the vehicle and into the road.

In Monteregie, a motorcyclist swerved on Autoroute 30 near the Highway 15 ramp in Candiac.

In Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, in Lanaudiere, a 45-year-old man was found unconscious in a wooded area near his toppled motorcycle. The circumstances of this latter event are yet to be determined.