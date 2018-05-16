Four baby falcons hatch atop Université de Montréal
Baby falcons emerging from their eggs (photo: Facebook: Universite de Montreal)
There are four new additions at the Université de Montréal's falcon nest.
A live streaming camera has been showing the birds since Monday.
The parents are taking turns warming the eggs and feeding the young.
On Wednesday afternoon, the fourth egg cracked open.
All the hatchlings appear to be doing well, which is a marked improvement over recent years when many of them didn't make it.
