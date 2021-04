MONTREAL -- A four-alarm fire is currently underway in Montreal.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the corner of De Lorimier Avenue and De Rouen Street.

The Montreal fire department first announced the fire after 3 p.m., and within the hour it escalated to four alarms.

Big fire currently happening in Le Plateau behind Sherbrooke & Papineau. Lots of sirens, traffic on Sherbrooke. @CityNewsMTL @CTVMontreal @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/2tZRrEYM6C — Sticky Bish (@KamairaLeBlanc) April 14, 2021

