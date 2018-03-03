

CTV Montreal





Gilbert Rosenberg, the man who founded one of Montreal's hallmark steakhouses -- Gibbys -- has passed away.

Rosenberg, nicknamed "Gibby" by family and friends, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 1, according to his obituary.

His is survived by his wife of 56 years, Soryl Shulman.

Gibby's has served Montrealers their meat and potatoes for over 40 years. Its first location opened in Saint-Sauveur in 1970 -- two years before its Montreal storefront.

A funeral service will be held at Paperman & Sons on Sunday, March 4.