

CTV Montreal





UPDATE: Montreal police said Carol Belley, 60, has been located at a Montreal-area hospital.

Our original article follows:

Montreal police want help tracking down a missing man.

Carol Belley, 60, was last seen the morning of Thursday Jan. 18 on his way to a doctor's appointment.

He never arrived.

Belley's friends and family said he has mental health issues and he does not have his medication with him. They say he could be confused and disoriented.

Belley stands 1.8 m tall and weighs 81.5 kg (5'11", 180 lb) with grey hair, and blue eyes.

He lives in Villeray-St. Michel-Park Extension and uses public transit.

When last seen Belley was wearing a brown fur tuque, a black Canada Goose jacket with a hood, blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone who has seen Belley is urged to call 9-1-1 or to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 to leave an anonymous tip.