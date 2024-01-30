Former Sutton Quebec president charged with multiple arson attacks granted bail

The 70-year-old former president of Sutton Quebec was granted bail on Tuesday, a week after his arrest in connection with arson attacks in the Laurentians.

Christophe Folla appeared in court last week on conspiracy to commit arson and damage to property by fire or explosion charges in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.

Two other men are facing similar charges in connection with the alleged scheme.

Those two men were released on bail on Monday.

Folla will have to post a $200,000 bail. He will be forbidden from leaving Quebec.

In addition, his Canadian and European passports were seized and he will have limited access to his cell phone.

He is also not allowed to contact anyone involved in the alleged crimes.

Folla is accused of being behind a string of arson fires against a Royal LePage competitor over a six-year period.