Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors

Christophe Folla, the co-founder and former president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.

In an email to CTV News, the Crown confirmed that Folla, 70, and two others -- Benjamin Amar and Alain Marc Nahmias -- are facing charges of conspiracy to commit arson and damage to property by fire or explosion.

The alleged attacks occurred between December 2017 and November 2022. Two Saint-Sauveur, Que. buildings, identified as a Royal LePage office and a RE/MAX office, through Quebec's business registry, were allegedly targeted.

Photos of the buildings on Google Streetview reveal extensive damage.

One fire occurred at this Remax office in Saint-Sauveur (photo: Google Street View, Aug. 2021)

Folla, Amar and Nahmias are scheduled to appear in the Saint-Jérôme courthouse.

According to the Crown, they're accused of conspiring with a man named Philippe Aune, who is listed online as a real-estate broker with Sutton Québec.

Folla co-founded the Quebec branch of the Sutton company in 1995.

A spokesperson for management consulting firm Teneo, which is representing Sutton Québec, told CTV News Wednesday that Folla is "being removed from Sutton Québec's articles of incorporation as he is no longer an administrator."

"There is now no longer an affiliation between Christophe Folla and Sutton," the statement reads.

Royal LePage and RE/MAX could not immediately be reached for comment.