Former Montreal education professor guilty of sexual abuse on 11-year-old child
A former education professor and researcher at the Université de Montréal was convicted Wednesday of sexual abuse on an 11-year-old child.
Thierry Karsenti, a renowned researcher and former Canada Research Chair on information and communication technologies in education, was found guilty of one count of sexual interference following a judge-only trial in Longueuil.
Karsenti, a 54-year-old Brossard resident, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021, after Longueuil police received a complaint from a minor in October 2019. The abuse took place in 2015 and police said after his arrest that he went by the name "Thomas."
The university suspended him after his arrest.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28 to set a date for a sentencing hearing.
