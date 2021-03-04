MONTREAL -- Professor Thierry Karsenti, Canada Research Chair in information and communication technologies in education, has been arrested and will face charges of sexual interference with a minor.

According to information obtained from Longueuil police, Karsenti, 52, a Brossard resident, was arrested on Feb. 23 after a warrant was issued against him.

Karsenti was released on conditions pending his court appearance. He was prohibited from communicating with the victim or their family or visiting their residence.

He must also inform authorities of any change of address. He is scheduled to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Friday.

In a message published Wednesday on its Twitter feed, Longueuil police said they are asking for the population's help, as they suspect there could be more possible victims.

"We are asking people who could have been victims of Thierry Karsenti, 52 years old, resident of Brossard, to call us. Otherwise, we also invite people to provide us with information, if they have any," said Longueuil police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille.

The victim filed a complaint in October 2019. The allegations have no connection with the accused's professional activities; however, the Université de Montréal has said it has "suspended [the professor] for an indefinite period" from its faculty of education.

The university said it learned of Karsenti's arrest on Wednesday, when Longueuil police issued the public release.

Anyone with information to share with investigators regarding this case can contact 911 or 450-463-7211.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021.