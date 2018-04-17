Former Hells Angels leader Maurice 'Mom' Boucher pleads guilty to murder conspiracy
Maurice "Mom" Boucher, left, the former head of the Hells Angels in Quebec, in an undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 12:52PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 4:55PM EDT
A former Hells Angels boss pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to kill another underworld figure.
The Crown says a sentencing hearing for Maurice (Mom) Boucher, who is already serving a life sentence in the death of two prison guards, is scheduled for May 11.
The names of his two alleged accomplices in the conspiracy to murder Raynald Desjardins are protected by a publication ban as they are facing a trial in 2019.
Crown officials say the conspiracy was hatched between July and November 2015, while Boucher was behind bars.
The Crown and defence will make a joint sentence recommendation to Quebec Superior Court Justice Eric Downs.
Boucher has been jailed since his 2002 conviction for ordering the assassination of two Quebec prison guards.
Desjardins is also currently jailed after being sentenced for conspiracy in the slaying of Mob boss Salvatore Montagna in 2011.
