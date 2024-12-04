Former Hab PK Subban determined to help raise $10 million for Children's Hospital

Ten years ago, former Montreal Canadiens defenceman P.K. Subban announced a major commitment to the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

On Wednesday, the 2013 Norris Trophy winner spoke with CJAD 800 Radio host Aaron Rand about his life away from hockey, his new gig as an ESPN analyst, and his continued work with the Children’s.

“It's very important to me,” Subban told Rand.

In 2015, Subban pledged to raise $10 million for the hospital, and part of that commitment, each holiday season he matches donations from the community dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000. To date, the Children’s says his foundation has raised $6.3 million.

Subban said he celebrates the relationship with the hospital and the money that’s been raised every day.

“Never mind the pledge and the foundation, what we do, but just the relationship that I built, built with the people, the nurses,” he said. “When I go back there, even though I haven't played there in a long time, 10 years, eight years, nine years, whatever it is, you know, I go back there, and it was like I was just there yesterday, and, you know, it's such a warm feeling to know that people know that even though you're not there, you're doing everything you can to support them, and you're going above and beyond to do that.”

Subban played his final game with the Habs in 2016, and his final NHL game with the New Jersey Devils in 2022. In his 834-game career, he scored 115 goals and added 352 assists.

Though he lives in New York City, he visits the hospital often to bring gifts to the children who are patients there.

“We impact 9,000 families at the Children's each year,” he said. “The reality is this, is that this has become much bigger than me. You know, it's not, it's not really about me. It's about all the people that have touched it, and so many people have touched it, and that's just kind of the thing is that it's just bigger. It's bigger than all of us.”

Those wanting to donate to the Children’s Hospital Foundation can do so through its website or do so in person at the hospital.

“It's not about credit,” said Subban. “It's not about anything like that. It's about everybody understanding it; that we're all in the same boat when it comes to this stuff, and that's why it's important around this time for people to give.”