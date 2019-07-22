

The Associated Press





The late Roy Halladay has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

His widow, Brandy, delivered the speech and fought back tears as she spoke. The 40-year-old Halladay was killed in a plane crash in November 2017.

"I knew I was going to cry at some point. It's overwhelming the amount of people here today," she said. "I'm so grateful you're here. I can't tell you how many hugs I've gotten. They have extended so much love and friendship. I'm so grateful.

"The thank yous should and could go on for days. There are not enough words to thank you. I say it a lot, but it takes a village."

Halladay amassed a 203-105 record and a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts over 416 regular season games and was 3-2 with a 2.37 ERA through five post-season starts, all with Philadelphia. He spent his last four seasons with the Phils and 12 seasons with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009 and became just the second pitcher in major league history to throw a no-hitter in the post-season, opening the 2010 NL Division Series with one against the Cincinnati Reds in the first playoff start of his career. He also pitched a perfect game that season.

The family decided that there would be no logo on his plaque because both organizations meant a lot to Halladay.

"He was a true competitor ready to do whatever it took to give his team the best chance to win," Brandy said. "I think Roy would rather be remembered who he was, not how he performed on the field. I am so humbled to say thank you to all of you on Roy's behalf."