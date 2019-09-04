

CTV News Montreal





A food recall warning has been issued on St-Hubert brand Chicken Breast Nuggets due to possible presence of bone fragments.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency advises against consuming recalled products in 680g bags with the following codes:

B29084 12 39J

B29084 13 39J

B29084 14 39J

B29084 15 39J

B29084 24 39J

They recall is in place for Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, but could spread nationally.



Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product.



