MONTREAL -- Two items sold exclusively at Sa-Mi Délices, labelled “Sauce Spaghetti” and “Soupe aux légumes,” have been recalled due to a lack of information necessary for safe consumption on the label.

The label failed to indicate that the jars should be kept refrigerated at all times after purchase, says the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ).

The products that are the subject of this advisory were sold exclusively at Sa-Mi Délices, located at 442 St-Pierre Blvd. in Saint-Raphaël in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec. Units were sold up until June 11, 2021 in 5400mL and 750mL jars.

In addition to the product names, the labels include the words “Boutique Gourmande Sa-Mi Délices.”

If you have one of these products at home and have not kept it refrigerated since the time of purchase, you are advised not to consume it. The items should be returned to the establishment from which they were purchased or thrown away — even if no signs of spoilage are apparent.

No sickness associated with the consumption of the items has been reported to the MAPAQ so far.

The operator has agreed to voluntarily recall the products in question as a precautionary measure.