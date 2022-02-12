Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for the islands of Laval and Montreal, as well as other areas of Quebec saying that a flash freeze may occur Saturday afternoon.

"A cold front tracking over Southern Quebec will cause temperatures to swiftly drop several degrees," ECCC said. "Surfaces that are still wet, such as roads, walkways and parking lots, could become icy and slippery."

The morning rain in Montreal is forecast to change to snow in the afternoon with the temperature dropping from 4 Celsius to -8.

On Sunday, it'll get colder with highs around -13C and lows -19.

Quebec City, Sherbrooke and the Lake Memphremagog area are under a flash freeze warning.