First quiet quitting, now ghosting: Small businesses say many new hires never show

Small and medium-sized business are now speaking out against the phenomenon of ghost employees, or "ghosting" - people who are newly hired and either don't show up for work or leave shortly after being hired.

A consultation conducted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) with its small business members reveals that 36 per cent of owners say they have hired candidates who never showed up for work or who stopped showing up shortly after starting work.

In an interview Thursday, Jasmin Guénette, CFIB's vice-president of national affairs, said the ghost employee phenomenon affects all sectors in all regions. However, it is less significant for the more skilled, specialized jobs.

The small business owner, who has spent time and energy recruiting staff, conducting interviews, and even preparing for training, is faced with a candidate who no longer answers the phone, emails, or texts, sometimes without explanation.

"This causes concern and frustration among [small business] managers in a context of labour shortage," said Guénette.

