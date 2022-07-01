Fireworks and construction will cause road closures in and around Montreal
Fireworks and construction will cause road closures in and around Montreal
Those moving or driving in and around Montreal on the Canada Day long weekend are advised to avoid certain roads that will be closed, including a section of the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40), the Pie-IX Bridge, and the Turcot interchange.
Roadwork is scheduled on those routes, and others listed below.
METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)
The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:
- In Montreal and the Town of Mount Royal (TMR), the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East between the Cote-de-Liesse, Highway 520 traffic circle (Exit 65) and the Laurentian interchange (A-15 North).
Decarie Interchange closures until July 4, 2022.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Côte-Vertu Blvd. and Highway 520 East entrances.
- In the Décarie interchange, the Highway 15 North, Décarie Blvd. and Marcel-Laurin (r-117 South) ramps.
- The Lucerne Rd. / St. Croix Ave. entrance.
Closures at the Laurentians Interchange until July 4, 2022.
TURCOT INTERCHANGE
The following closures are in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:
- The Highway 15 North and South (Décarie) ramps to the Ville-Marie Expressway East (R-136 / Downtown).
- The Pullman Blvd. ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway East (R-136 / Downtown).
Turcot Interchange closures until July 4, 2022.
ROUTE 125 / PIE-IX BRIDGE
From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Between Montreal and Laval, the Pie-IX bridge in both directions.
As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:
- The de la Concorde Blvd. entrance.
- The Henri-Bourassa Blvd. east and west entrances for Route-125 North.
Pie-IX Bridge closures from July 2 to 4, 2022.
VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136)
The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:
- On the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East, in the Ville-Marie Tunnel, the Saint-Laurent Blvd., Berri St. exit (6).
Reminder: the long-term closure of the de la Montagne St., St. Jacques St. exit (4) includes an extended detour at Exit 7.
SOUTH SHORE, EAST MONTÉRÉGIE
HIGHWAY 30
The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:
- In Brossard and Longueuil (St-Hubert borough), Highway 30 West. One lane of contra flow traffic is open in each direction on the eastbound lane at Grande-Allée, between km 70.5 and 68.5.
As a result, the following are default closures heading westbound:
- The Grande Allée exit (69)
- The Grande Allée entrance as of 8:30 p.m.
HIGHWAY 20/30 INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- In Boucherville, the Highway 20 West service road in the interchange at Highway 30.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Highway 20 West ramp to Highway 30 West (towards Vaudreuil-Dorion).
- The Highway 30 east and west ramps to Highway 20 west (towards Montreal).
TO BE EXPECTED
- On the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards the South two of three lanes are closed, according to the following schedule:
Friday, from 5 a.m. to noon.
Friday, from 11 p.m. to Saturday noon.
Saturday from midnight to Sunday noon.
- In Montreal (Le Sud-Ouest borough), Saint-Antoine St. West is closed between George-Vanier St. and Atwater Ave. on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), the right lane (two lanes) are closed on Notre-Dame St. East between Panet St. and Papineau Ave. on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), on Guy St. at Route-136, one of two lanes will be closed from Sunday at 7 p.m. until the end of July.
- In Boucherville, on the Marie-Victorin Blvd. overpass over Route-132, at Exit 17 and des Vétérans St. westbound one lane is open in each direction until Saturday 5 a.m.
CLOSURES DUE TO FIREWORKS
- The Jacques-Cartier Bridge is closed in both directions on Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- The Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels (R-136 East) will be closed at exit 3 (Guy Street).
In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
'Not going to happen in our lifetime': First-time homebuyers share their struggles with purchasing a home
A recent survey shows nearly 50 per cent of Canadians who rent expect to do so forever. As rising interest and inflation rates contribute to a sense of pessimism among first-time homebuyers in Canada, some are sharing their struggles with purchasing their first house.
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red and white is expected to converge on downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats today to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday.
Four people arrested at National War Memorial in Ottawa as Canada Day celebrations begin
Police officers in cruisers, on foot patrol and on bicycles are patrolling the Parliamentary Precinct, the ByWard Market and the so-called 'motor vehicle control zone,' as the city prepares for Canada's 155th birthday celebrations and possible protests.
Mounties issue 80 tickets in B.C. national park after crashes kill 3 bears in 6 days
Multiple crashes involving bears in a B.C. national park earlier this month prompted a crackdown on drivers in the area, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol and Parks Canada.
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'
The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
'Extraordinarily rare' Princess Diana portrait goes on display in London
A rare portrait of Diana, Princess of Wales, will be on public display for the first time after it was recently sold for US$201,600 at auction.
At least 19 dead in Russian missile attack on residential buildings, officials say
Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 19 people, authorities reported, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about Toronto's Canada Day events
After two years of mostly virtual celebrations to mark Canada Day, in-person festivities are back across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. This is when that will happen
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
Ford says he'll end 'unfair' insurance premiums based on postal codes
Ontario drivers could soon see the end of "unfair" insurance policies with premiums based on postal codes, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
'It’s a waste of time': Low turnout for the final day of school in Nova Scotia
As Claire Mahaney-Lion dropped her son off at school this morning, she questioned the reasons behind scheduling a school day that would last fewer than two hours.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
London
-
Provincial gas tax reduction in time for Canada Day— but not everyone is celebrating
If you were one of the thousands of Londoners who bought gas on Thursday— you overpaid.
-
Police identify teen cyclist involved in fatal crash
Police continue to investigate after a fatal collision involving a cyclist claimed the life of a 17-year-old from Crediton.
-
Ford says he'll end 'unfair' insurance premiums based on postal codes
Ontario drivers could soon see the end of "unfair" insurance policies with premiums based on postal codes, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youth
The second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Safe consumption site in Timmins ready to open Monday
With Health Canada's permission, street drugs can now be consumed inside Safe Health Site Timmins.
-
Sault Fire launches fire safety campaign for seniors
Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services is helping seniors protect themselves against fire. The Assisting Seniors Awareness Program or Project ASAP is focussed on those 65 or older, and still living independently.
Calgary
-
Indigenous advocates call for cancellation of fireworks as city preps for Canada Day
Thousands of Calgarians are ready to ring in Canada’s 155th birthday as festivities are set to be held across the city, but not everyone is calling this a ‘celebration.’
-
Bank evacuated after white powder discovered on American bills
A southeast Calgary bank was evacuated Thursday afternoon, to allow hazardous materials crews to investigate a strange incident.
-
Calls increase for Calgary Police to release race-based data
The daughter of a Calgary man shot and killed by police earlier this year is calling for details regarding data the service is collecting about interactions between police and people of colour.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener encampment remains intact as eviction deadline passes
The eviction deadline for people living at an encampment at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener has come and gone, but residents of the property say they’re not moving.
-
Vaccination miscommunication leaves Kitchener woman worried for 86-year-old mother
A miscommunication involving a COVID-19 booster shot has left a Kitchener woman concerned for her 86-year-old mother.
-
City of Kitchener announces death of baby swan
The news comes just two days after the City launched a naming contest for the young bird, which it said was the first offspring of Victoria Park swans, Otis and Ophelia.
Vancouver
-
After dog died on B.C.-bound flight, owner says airline offered compensation based on 'cargo weight'
Nearly two years after her beloved dog died on a flight to B.C., a Metro Vancouver woman says she’s still waiting for justice for her pet.
-
'We have that resilience and we are strong': Special ceremony marks 1 year since devastating Lytton fire
It’s been exactly one year since fire ravaged the small B.C. community of Lytton, but the source of that massive blaze remains unknown.
-
Anti-vax blog post not admissible, B.C. court rules in vaccination dispute
A B.C. father who printed off a blog post and submitted it to court in a bid to prevent his children's mother from vaccinating them against COVID-19 has lost the dispute, in part because the judge found his evidence inadmissible.
Edmonton
-
Frank Oliver plaque permanently removed by City of Edmonton
An often-vandalized memorial featuring the face of former MP Frank Oliver will no longer be displayed in front of Edmonton's Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.
-
'Albertans need to know': UCP ripped for lack of accounting on $4B in COVID-19 spending
A damning new report from Alberta's auditor general finds government ministries failed to include understandable, relevant and comparable data on COVID-19 in year-end reporting.
-
'Horrifying': Man charged in complex investigation involving dozens of Edmonton arsons
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a rash of arsons in the Alberta Avenue area, and police are calling him a key suspect in a complex investigation.
Windsor
-
Little being done to stop loud fireworks noise 'five to seven days a week', says Windsor resident
Despite the City of Windsor prohibiting the use of fireworks on most days of the year, Walkerville resident Jordan Whelan says his family has been disturbed by the sounds of loud pops multiple times a day for the past six months.
-
Ford says he'll end 'unfair' insurance premiums based on postal codes
Ontario drivers could soon see the end of "unfair" insurance policies with premiums based on postal codes, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
-
Vaccine mandates end at Stellantis, but not City of Windsor
Vaccine Mandates are slowly being phased out of many large workplaces. Some never had them, but others, including the City of Windsor, are sticking with them.
Regina
-
A little bit of everything on tap for first long weekend of summer in Sask.
Summer is officially here as the first long weekend of the season approaches. The last week has been filled with active summer weather and heading into the weekend the story isn’t much different.
-
Regina celebrates Canada’s 155th birthday
Live performance kicks off at noon on the main stage in Wascana Park with opening ceremonies, followed by a variety of entertainment:
-
Injuries forcing Riders to be creative with roster make-up
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have 12 players on either the one or six game injured lists and 10 roster players listed as ‘out’ or ‘questionable’ leading into Saturday’s week four rematch versus Montreal.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red and white is expected to converge on downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats today to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day events in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the Canada Day activities across the city of Ottawa, including at the new location at LeBreton Flats.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes in Ottawa on Canada Day.
Saskatoon
-
'No warning': On talk radio, Sask. minister announces Lighthouse funding will end
Saskatchewan's social services minister announced plans to cut funding to Saskatoon's permanent downtown shelter during a talk radio appearance.
-
Epic timelapse video shows Sask. tornado forming
A video captured by a Saskatchewan man shows a kayaker paddling away from a developing tornado.
-
'It’s recent': Last residential school in Sask. closed 25 years ago
It’s been 25 years since Saskatchewan’s last residential school closed, but some are still healing.